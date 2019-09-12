On a cold, gray morning earlier this year, Ermilio Sucasaire, a gold miner, sat in a white plastic chair with a stack of papers and a pen in his hand. His inquisitive eyes scanned a large room where a group of scientists were performing tests on his colleagues. One fellow miner rode a bicycle, panting heavily, electrodes attached to his chest. Another man had taken off his dirty sweater and was lying on a wooden bed, covered with blankets; a European researcher pressed an instrument against his neck while peering at a laptop.

Sucasaire was next—after he had signed a consent form and filled out a long questionnaire about his health, life, work history, family, and drinking, smoking, and coca-chewing habits. "I'm looking forward to it," he said.

The scientists, led by physiologist and mountain enthusiast Samuel Vergès of the French biomedical research agency INSERM in Grenoble, had set up a makeshift lab here in the world's highest human settlement, a gold-mining boomtown at 5100 meters in southeastern Peru. An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 people live here, trying to make it—and, many hope, strike it rich—under brutal conditions. La Rinconada has no running water, no sewage system, and no garbage removal. It is heavily contaminated with mercury, which is used to extract the gold. Work in the unregulated mines is back-breaking and dangerous. Alcohol abuse, prostitution, and violence are common. Freezing temperatures and intense ultraviolet radiation add to the hardships.

La Rinconada's most defining feature, however, the one that lured the scientists, is its thin air. Every breath you take here contains half as much oxygen as at sea level. The constant oxygen deprivation can cause a syndrome called chronic mountain sickness (CMS), whose hallmark is an excessive proliferation of red blood cells. Symptoms include dizziness, headaches, ringing ears, sleep problems, breathlessness, palpitations, fatigue, and cyanosis, which turns lips, gums, and hands purplish blue. In the long run, CMS can lead to heart failure and death. The condition has no cure except resettling at a lower altitude—although some of the damage may be permanent.

CMS is a pressing health threat for the roughly 140 million people worldwide who live above 2500 meters. In Bolivia's capital of La Paz, which sits at 3600 meters, an estimated 6% to 8% of residents—up to 63,000 people—have CMS. In some cities in Peru, the rate is as high as 20%. La Rinconada is the global capital of CMS; researchers estimate that at least one in four residents suffers from the disease.

Like many chronic diseases, CMS gets short shrift from public health officials, says Francisco Villafuerte of Cayetano Heredia University in Lima. "In Peru, it's a neglected disease, despite the fact that one-third of the population lives above 2500 meters," says Villafuerte, who studies CMS but was not involved in the La Rinconada study.

A treatment could make a huge difference here and elsewhere, Vergès says. But to develop one, researchers need to understand what drives the runaway production of red blood cells, how it affects the body, and why it is a problem only in some people. Researchers also want to know what genes are involved and how recent human evolution has shaped them. A deeper understanding of CMS might help patients with cardiovascular disease, who also suffer from a lack of oxygen, says cardiologist Gianfranco Parati of the Italian Institute for Auxology in Milan, whose colleague Elisa Perger took part in the study.